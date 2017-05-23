Work to improve pedestrian safety at dangerous intersections
The state Department of Transportation plans to improve pedestrian crossings across busy roads in five southwest Connecticut towns. Five of the 10 intersection improvement projects planned in southwest Connecticut are on Route 1, a road that one group found to be the most dangerous road in Connecticut for pedestrians.
