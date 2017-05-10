Woman Burned by Connecticut Bible Camp Heater Awarded $1.4M
A woman who was severely burned by a propane heater at a Connecticut bible camp has been awarded $1.4 million in a negligence lawsuit. Nicole Andrew was visiting her boyfriend at the Mountain Lake Bible Camp in Warren, Conn., in January 2014 when her flannel shirt caught fire while she was standing about an arm's length away from the heater.
