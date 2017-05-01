Woman accused of lying about rape by two Sacred Heart University football players appears in court
A woman accused of lying about being raped by two Sacred Heart University football players in Connecticut appeared in court Monday. Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket, New York, was charged with falsely reporting an incident and tampering with or fabricating evidence.
