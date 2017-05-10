Washington horse rescue farm holds op...

Washington horse rescue farm holds open house

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Max the dog was the first to greet the visitors at HORSE of Connecticut. The Spring Open House this Saturday was a celebration of HORSE of CT's 36th year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) 5 hr Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) 8 hr Thriller79 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC