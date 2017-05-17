Veterans discharged for misconduct of...

Veterans discharged for misconduct often suffer from mental...

A federal report has found that 62 percent of military personnel discharged for misconduct from 2011 through 2015 had been diagnosed with mental illnesses that could have caused their behaviors. The Government Accountability Office report concluded that the military failed to follow policies designed to prevent inappropriate discharge of service members with post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

