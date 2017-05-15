US cops accused of handcuffing 15-yea...

US cops accused of handcuffing 15-year-old and watching him die

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Police are facing mounting anger in Connecticut after they shot dead an accused teen car thief and allegedly left him handcuffed and dying on the street. A video that appears to show 15-year-old Jayson Negron moving after he was shot by a police officer in Bridgeport has been released and family - and they say it proves cops lied about the incident.

