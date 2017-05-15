US cops accused of handcuffing 15-year-old and watching him die
Police are facing mounting anger in Connecticut after they shot dead an accused teen car thief and allegedly left him handcuffed and dying on the street. A video that appears to show 15-year-old Jayson Negron moving after he was shot by a police officer in Bridgeport has been released and family - and they say it proves cops lied about the incident.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
