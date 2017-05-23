Union Officials Criticize Judicial Nominations With Concessions On The Horizon

State employee unions, including those in the Judicial Branch, are currently in talks with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration over a concession deal, which will save the state $712.6 million in the first year and $849.4 million in the second year. If the two sides can't reach an agreement it's possible as many as 4,200 state employees would lose their jobs.

