Trump hiring Lieberman associate to represent him in FBI...
President Donald Trump reportedly is hiring his longtime lawyer - who heads the Manhattan firm where former Sen. Joe Lieberman works part time - to represent him in the FBI investigation of Trump campaign links to Russia. If true, the hiring of lawyer Marc Kasowitz could further erode Lieberman's bid to succeed James Comey as FBI director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC