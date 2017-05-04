Trumbull First Selectman Will Not See...

Trumbull First Selectman Will Not Seek Re-Election

21 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Herbst announced Thursday that he will not seek a fifth term as first selectman, the Connecticut Post reported. Herbst, a Republican, is planning on running for governor next year, and told the Connecticut Post that he plans on making "a big announcement" next month at Trumbull High School.

