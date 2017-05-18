Tractor-Trailer Vs. Car Crash Caused ...

Tractor-Trailer Vs. Car Crash Caused Big Slowdowns On I-95

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic jams on I-95 northbound in Stratford on Thursday morning, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Traffic is backed up for 5 miles from Exit 26 to Exit 33, DOT said.

