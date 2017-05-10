Toll Debate Heats Up With One Month Left In Session
Senate Republicans want to reframe the debate over highway tolls because they feel the facts and narrative have gotten away from lawmakers in favor of the idea. With less than a month left in the legislative session and a special transportation fund that will be empty by 2022 , Democrats in the House have been quietly waging a campaign to pass legislation that would reestablish tolls in the state.
