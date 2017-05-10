The Latest: Berman family 'overwhelme...

The Latest: Berman family 'overwhelmed' by support

17 hrs ago

ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman and his two adult children say they're "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy" following the death of Berman's wife in a traffic crash in Connecticut. State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury.

