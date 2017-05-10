The drought just officially ended

The drought just officially ended

This map released by U.S. Drought Monitor at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 shows no drought or dry conditions in Fairfield and New Haven counties. The only area that has any dry conditions is in central Connecticut.

