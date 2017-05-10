The Connecticut Supreme Court Aces Another ABC Test

This is the latest in a series of blog posts on the so-called "ABC Test," which is used in Connecticut to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor for purposes of eligibility for unemployment compensation benefits. Last year the Connecticut Supreme Court issued a decision with an employer-friendly interpretation of the first two prongs of the test, The Connecticut Supreme Court Gets An "A," March 11, 2016, and my partner Jon Orleans discussed a pending case that would interpret Part C, The ABC's of Worker Classification Are Once Again Before the Supreme Court , August 16, 2016.

