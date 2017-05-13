Terrence Mann Will Host CT Critics Ci...

Terrence Mann Will Host CT Critics Circle Awards

Three-time Tony Award-nominee Terrence Mann will be master of ceremonies for the 27th annual Connecticut Critics Circle Awards 7:30 pm Monday, June 26 at Sacred Heart University's Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts in Fairfield. A private reception will precede the awards show.

