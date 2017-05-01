Students win at Connecticut History Day State Contest
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Several students from the region won at the Connecticut History Day State Contest and will move on to the National History Day contest at the University of Maryland in June. More than 400 students competed at the state contest on April 29 at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC