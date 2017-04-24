State Employee Eyes Governor's Office

While most of the candidate eyeing a run for governor in 2018 are only exploring the idea, Glastonbury resident Betheona 'Bethy' Guiles-Smith said she's all in. The state employee who works in the Office of the State Building Inspector said she filed her paperwork last week and intends to run for the Democratic Party's nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.