State Employee Eyes Governor's Office
While most of the candidate eyeing a run for governor in 2018 are only exploring the idea, Glastonbury resident Betheona 'Bethy' Guiles-Smith said she's all in. The state employee who works in the Office of the State Building Inspector said she filed her paperwork last week and intends to run for the Democratic Party's nomination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC