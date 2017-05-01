State Board Of Ed Member From Trumbul...

State Board Of Ed Member From Trumbull, On The Run After 4 DUIs, Arrested

7 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A state Board of Education from Trumbull who has been arrested on drunken driving charges four times this year was arrested in New Haven after failing to show up for one of his court appearances, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that 62-year-old Stephen Wright was arrested in New Haven and charged with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

