State Board Of Ed Member From Trumbull, On The Run After 4 DUIs, Arrested
A state Board of Education from Trumbull who has been arrested on drunken driving charges four times this year was arrested in New Haven after failing to show up for one of his court appearances, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that 62-year-old Stephen Wright was arrested in New Haven and charged with second-degree failure to appear in court.
