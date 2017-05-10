Shelton Lawyer Appointed To Fill Vacancy On State Superior Court
A Shelton lawyer is among the 13 people who were appointed Wednesday to fill vacancies on the Connecticut Superior Court by Gov. Dannel Malloy. For the past 27 years, Welch has focused on general practice with a concentration in litigation, municipal law, real estate, land use and the representation of small businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC