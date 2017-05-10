Shelton Lawyer Appointed To Fill Vaca...

Shelton Lawyer Appointed To Fill Vacancy On State Superior Court

11 hrs ago

A Shelton lawyer is among the 13 people who were appointed Wednesday to fill vacancies on the Connecticut Superior Court by Gov. Dannel Malloy. For the past 27 years, Welch has focused on general practice with a concentration in litigation, municipal law, real estate, land use and the representation of small businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

