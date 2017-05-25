Senate votes to prohibit "mileage" tax
The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would prohibit state transportation officials from studying a so-called mileage tax, without legislative approval. But lawmakers warned that future fundi ng mechanisms, including electronic tolls, will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects.
