Senate Dems Borrow Idea To Pitch Future Structural Change
It doesn't resolve the current fiscal crisis, but Senate Democrats are proposing limiting the amount of revenue it projects from part of the state income tax. The proposal would cap the estimates and finals portion of the income tax, which budget analysts have struggled to predict over the past few years, at $3.1 billion.
