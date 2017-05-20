Sen. Murphy: $110B Saudi Arms Deal a 'Terrible Idea'
The $110 billion defense deal President Donald Trump signed with Saudi Arabia is a "terrible idea," as it means his administration is counting on the wrong country to bring peace to the Middle East, Sen. Chris Murphy said Saturday. "It appears the Trump administration is counting on the country with the worst human rights record in the region to enforce peace and security in the Middle East," the Connecticut Democrat complained in a HuffPost opinion piece .
