Rapper Meek Mill, theater sued over concert fatal shooting
In this Oct. 28, 2016 file photo, rapper Meek Mill appears at the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 concert in Philadelphia. Meek Mill and a Connecticut theater are being sued over a fatal shooting outside the venue following a concert in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC