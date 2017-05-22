Preservation Hall Band will be one of the featured artists at the 2017 Greenwich Town Party.
With a sound that is distinctly New Orleans, one of the highlights at Saturday's Greenwich Town Party is expected to be the performance of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band . The band will make the trek from the Big Easy 's French Quarter to Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, where it will join other acts including Steely Dan and Alabama Shakes in the daylong music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC