Police across Connecticut remind drivers to a oeClick It or Ticket!a
With the upcoming Memorial Day , police are encouraging safe driving and increasing patrols across the state to make sure people are using seat belts. Officers may use a variety of enforcement techniques from organized check points to roving patrols, to make sure people are bucking up.
