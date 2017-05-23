Orangetheory Multi-Unit Operator Expa...

Orangetheory Multi-Unit Operator Expanding In Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Franchising.com

Multi-unit franchisees dominate today's marketplace, controlling more total units than their single-unit counterparts--and an increasing number are operating multiple brands. The Multi-Unit Franchisee Annual Buyer's Guide serves the growing generation of multi-unit operators, hungry for information to help them expand both their number of units and their number of brands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Franchising.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC