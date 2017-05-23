Orangetheory Multi-Unit Operator Expanding In Connecticut
Multi-unit franchisees dominate today's marketplace, controlling more total units than their single-unit counterparts--and an increasing number are operating multiple brands. The Multi-Unit Franchisee Annual Buyer's Guide serves the growing generation of multi-unit operators, hungry for information to help them expand both their number of units and their number of brands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franchising.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC