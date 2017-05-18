Online Grocery Delivery Service Launches in Connecticut
A San Francisco-based online food and grocery shopping and delivery service is staking a claim in Connecticut. Instacart is set to launch Thursday in the state, offering shopping services to Bridgeport, Stamford and other towns.
