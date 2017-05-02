No action taken on bill allowing poli...

No action taken on bill allowing police to weaponize drones

Read more: WTNH

A bill that would make Connecticut the first state in the country to allow police to use drones outfitted with deadly weapons has stalled. The Hartford Courant reports the Legislature's Public Safety Committee held the measure on Monday, which is a parliamentary move that could hurt the bill's chances.

