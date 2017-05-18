No. 1 Darien rolls past Ludlowe

FCIAC lacrosse quarter final game action between the Darien Blue Wave and the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons at Darien High School on May 20, 2017 in Darien, Connecticut. FCIAC lacrosse quarter final game action between the Darien Blue Wave and the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons at Darien High School on May 20, 2017 in Darien, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.