New Child-Care Safeguards Resonate In State After Series Of Deaths
Federal rules increasing safety standards in child daycare settings are resonating in Connecticut after the deaths of five children in daycare between March 2016 and early 2017. Tracy Zolnik-Brown of 2-1-1 Child Care, the child care resource and referral source for the state of Connecticut, talks about what they are doing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
