Never Lose Focus On Personal Values, CCSU Grads Told

On the morning they celebrated academic achievements, more than 2,500 new Central Connecticut State University graduates heard speakers urge them to never lose focus on personal values. "Be mindful of who you spend your moments with and what you spend your moments doing," Erica Ostrawski, president of the Class of 2017, said at the university's commencement Saturday morning at the XL Center.

