Neil Vigdor, political reporter Hearst Connecticut Media
Hearst Connecticut Media Group has won the highest award for investigative reporting from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists , along with first-place awards in 12 other categories and 33 awards overall. Ken Dixon , Angela Carella and Neil Vigdor won the Theodore Driscoll Award for Investigative Reporting, the society's highest honor for investigations, for their report " Inside the money game ," which tracked the circuitous path of political donations from state contractors to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's 2014 re-election campaign.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
