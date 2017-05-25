Neil Vigdor, political reporter Hearst Connecticut Media

Hearst Connecticut Media Group has won the highest award for investigative reporting from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists , along with first-place awards in 12 other categories and 33 awards overall. Ken Dixon , Angela Carella and Neil Vigdor won the Theodore Driscoll Award for Investigative Reporting, the society's highest honor for investigations, for their report " Inside the money game ," which tracked the circuitous path of political donations from state contractors to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's 2014 re-election campaign.

