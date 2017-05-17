Multiple towns respond to brush fire ...

Multiple towns respond to brush fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent

14 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Just after 2:00 p.m. firefighters from Connecticut and neighboring New York State responded to reports of possible fire on the mountain in the town of Kent. Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say the fire is along the Appalachian Trail in a remote location.

