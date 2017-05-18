Motorcyclist crashes into car full of prom-bound teenagers
A motorcyclist in Connecticut is seriously injured after crashing his bike into a car loaded with high school students on their way to prom. Twenty-nine-year-old motorcyclist Ryan Boileu suffered a broken leg and head injuries, and is listed in critical but stable condition at Hartford Hospital .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC