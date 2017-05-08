Medical Marijuana Program Continues To Grow, As Debate About Legalization Continues
While the move to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut has hit a speed bump, the medical pot program continues to grow, now topping 18,000 patients. The number of medical marijuana patients in the state is at 18,071 as of May 5, according to the latest figures from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.
