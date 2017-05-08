Medical Marijuana Program Continues T...

Medical Marijuana Program Continues To Grow, As Debate About Legalization Continues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

While the move to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut has hit a speed bump, the medical pot program continues to grow, now topping 18,000 patients. The number of medical marijuana patients in the state is at 18,071 as of May 5, according to the latest figures from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... 6 hr America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... Sun America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC