Malloy's revised budget would cut spe...

Malloy's revised budget would cut spending by $604 M

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Monday proposed a revised two-year budget that further reduces municipal aid for many towns and cities, at the expense of the large, troubled cities. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Monday proposed a revised two-year budget that further reduces municipal aid for many towns and cities, at the expense of the large, troubled cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) Sun Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) Sun Thriller79 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC