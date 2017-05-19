Malloy Wary Of Helping Hartford After Union Deal Fails
A union's decision to reject a concessions deal that would have saved Hartford millions has cast doubt on the city's prospects for securing the additional state aid it needs to prevent a bankruptcy filing. "I think that if labor doesn't honor its commitments, it would be very difficult to help Hartford," Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday morning, a day after the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 4, Local 1716 - one of the city's largest bargaining groups - voted down a new contract.
