Malloy announces late-season budget slashing

Gov. Dannel Malloy on Wednesday announced plans to address the $390-million deficit in the budget that runs through June 30. Gov. Dannel Malloy on Wednesday announced plans to address the $390-million deficit in the budget that runs through June 30. HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel P. Malloy plans to use more than $235 million from the state's reserves to stop the flow of red ink that has reached nearly $390 million with just a few weeks left in the fiscal year. Malloy on Wednesday announced a deficit-mitigation plan that would cut $33.5 million in the budget that runs through June 30, and require the General Assembly to approve over $122 million in transfers and other action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.