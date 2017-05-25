Lieberman latest person to withdraw f...

Lieberman latest person to withdraw from FBI director search

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman has withdrawn from consideration for the role of FBI director, becoming the latest contender to pull out of a search process President Donald Trump said a week ago was moving quickly. Lawyers, law enforcement officials, judges and politicians have interviewed either with the Justice Department or the White House for the director's job, which became open with Trump's May 9 firing of James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr '17 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC