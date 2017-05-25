Lieberman latest person to withdraw from FBI director search
Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman has withdrawn from consideration for the role of FBI director, becoming the latest contender to pull out of a search process President Donald Trump said a week ago was moving quickly. Lawyers, law enforcement officials, judges and politicians have interviewed either with the Justice Department or the White House for the director's job, which became open with Trump's May 9 firing of James Comey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC