Lawmakers Engage On Fiscal Crisis

Spending cuts will be difficult, but increasing income taxes on the wealthy hasn't returned the amount of money the state anticipated, Sen. Cathy Osten told a group of about 15 people Sunday. Osten, who co-chairs the Appropriations Committee, outlined Connecticut's current budget crisis in about 20 minutes for a mostly female group, which is a newly formed chapter of Action Together Connecticut .

