Law Enforcement Make Arrest Bridgeport Man After Assaulting Two Troopers On I-95 Traffic Stop

On April 22, 2017 at approximately 6:25 p.m., troopers from Troop G - Bridgeport conducted a traffic stop on I-95 northbound Exit 27. Troopers stopped the vehicle, which was operated by Robert W. Bowens of 1147 Ogden Street Extension in Bridgeport for motor vehicle violations. Through the course of the traffic stop troopers determined the vehicle contained contraband, and Bowens granted troopers consent to search the motor vehicle.

