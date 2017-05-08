Law Enforcement Make Arrest Bridgeport Man After Assaulting Two Troopers On I-95 Traffic Stop
On April 22, 2017 at approximately 6:25 p.m., troopers from Troop G - Bridgeport conducted a traffic stop on I-95 northbound Exit 27. Troopers stopped the vehicle, which was operated by Robert W. Bowens of 1147 Ogden Street Extension in Bridgeport for motor vehicle violations. Through the course of the traffic stop troopers determined the vehicle contained contraband, and Bowens granted troopers consent to search the motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC