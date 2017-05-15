Interior Department affirms view of tribes' third-casino plan
In letters to the chairmen of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes and Connecticut's attorney general, a U.S. Department of the Interior official affirms the department's previously stated view that the tribes' joint ownership of a commercial casino would not affect their existing exclusivity arrangement with the state. In other words, the department believes the tribes could open a “satellite” casino in East Windsor without jeopardizing agreements that require them to share the slot-machine revenue generated by their respective casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.
