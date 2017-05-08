Hundreds gather on capitol steps for ...

Hundreds gather on capitol steps for advancement of womena s rights

Many participated in the women's march on Washington and they are now in Connecticut letting lawmakers know they want equal rights. For some it was about equal pay, others equal healthcare.

