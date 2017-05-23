Herbst, DTC in tiff over fliers

Tuesday

The Trumbull Democratic Town Committee distributed thousands of these fliers all over town alerting people of the town's desire the sell six properties. First Selectman Tim Herbst called the campaign "untruthful and grossly misleading."

