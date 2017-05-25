'He kind of failed with converting Ob...

'He kind of failed with converting Obamacare to Trumpcare.'

"Everything he's getting into is going to cost a lot of money, and right now we've got a dollar problem ...We don't know if we'll find the money to rebuild America, build the Mexican wall and all these things he promised," Stanley Muzyk, 86, Derby, retired loan recovery banker. Donald Trump voters are outnumbered and often unheard in Connecticut.

Chicago, IL

