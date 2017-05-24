Greenwich, Connecticut, Hangzhou now 'sisters'
Chengtao Jin , district chief of the Shangcheng District in Hangzhou, and Greenwich, Connecticut, First Selectman Peter Tesei display the signed sister-city agreement between Greenwich and Hangzhou on Tuesday at the Greenwich Town Hall. Paul Welitzkin / China Daily When China was considering cities to host leaders of the world's 20 major economies at last year's G20 Summit, it chose Hangzhou in Zhejiang province.
Read more at China Daily.
