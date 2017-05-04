Gold Star father vows to continue fighting Trump's...
Khizr Khan, Gold Star father and constitutional rights advocate, gives his keynote address as The Connecticut Chapter of the Council of Islamic Relations hosts a special afternoon lunch and fundraiser Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Norwalk Inn and Conference Center in Norwalk, Conn. Khan is the father of Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC