Fishing the Housatonic topic of TU Tuesday

Harold MacMillan of Housatonic River Outfitters will discuss late spring and summer fishing on the river in northwestern Connecticut when he visits the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Teen Devin Brandes will also speak about his initiative, You Can Fly, which teaches youths from Bridgeport and other areas how to fly fish. The meeting at Port 5 Naval Veterans, 69 Brewster St., Bridgeport , is open to the public free of charge; food and a cash bar are available.

