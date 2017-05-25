Federal Judge Framed
Ten judges, draped in black, jostled for views from the front of a federal courtroom, while a dozen more spilled into the jury box. Tipped off that U.S. District Court Judge Janet Bond Arterton was finally getting her due, the visiting VIPs did not want to miss seeing their longtime colleague framed and, maybe, even hung.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC