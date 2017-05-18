EDITORIAL: Tax lessons from our richest state
Soaking the rich is fun, but the rich aren't always as rich as the masses think they are. John D. Rockefeller might have used hundred-dollar bills to light his cigars, as in the popular imagination of his day, but Connecticut is learning that the supply of millionaires and hundred-dollar bills is finite.
